MORRISTOWN — Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Livesay Masoner, 52, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a member of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church.
She worked as a dental hygienist in several offices in the surrounding areas.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and daughter and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Janet Farrar Greenlee; and her grandparents: Lon and Mae Livesay and Howard and Minnie Farrar.
She is survived by her husband: Jeff Masoner; her father: Ronald Livesay; a son: Connor Ottinger; a stepson: Jared Masoner; a stepdaughter: Allissa (Jeff) Carr; and grandchildren: Landen, Braylee and Rowan.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Dr. Keith Mowery officiating.
Family and friends will meet Monday at 1 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services. The family request anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Buffalo Trail Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.