HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Elizabeth Ann Edens Good, also lovingly known as “Mama G,” 72, of Huntersville, died Friday at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Greene County, Tennessee, to the late Lonnie and Lottie Edens.
Mrs. Good was a Warren Wilson Alumni and graduated with a masters from University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
She spent her career as a school teacher and retired from Long Creek Elementary School.
She loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers.
Survivors include her sons: Brent, of Huntersville, and Eric and his wife, Cindy, of Huntersville; grandchildren: Hunter and Hampton; and siblings: Lionel, Nancy and June.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Huntersville Ward, 9507 St. Barts Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in James Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at James Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com.