MORRISTOWN — Elizabeth Ann Gilliam, 73, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday at her residence.
She was always willing to help others and was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Louella Gilliam.
She is survived by her daughter: Stephanie Dieter and son-in-law, Randy Hawkins; and grandchildren: Cameron Dieter-Hawkins and Taylor Dieter-Hawkins.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. Friday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Westside Chapel with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville.