CHARLOTTE, NC — Our family’s Bright Light passed away, Elizabeth Bright Bailey, 92, passed peacefully at home Thursday.
Born Jan. 2, 1927, in Afton, Tennessee. She graduated from East Tennessee State University. She later received her Masters Degree from University of North Carolina Charlotte.
She married Robert E. Bailey in 1946. They had four children: Robert ‘Tonnie’, Deborah (Gene) Holland, Nona Sowell and Kim Jordan. She is also survived by five grandchildren: James, Bailey Wilkes and her husband, Jason, Berkley Savage and her husband, Jonathan, Blair and Brittany; Her four great-granddaughters: Bowman and Price Wilkes, and Emery and Merritt Savage.
Devoted mother, educator for 28 years, Elizabeth was an active and original member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Her second career as an owner of consignment and craft shops also made her very happy.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte with a memorial service following at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hickory Grove Baptist Church are sincerely appreciated.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.