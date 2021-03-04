Elizabeth C. Patterson, of the Mosheim community, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by three sons: Glenn E. Patterson Jr., Charles Patterson and his fiancée, Alison Klepper, Glenn S. Patterson and his wife, Blair; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Susie and Jake Price, Mary Lou Taylor, and Larry and Donna Templin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn E. Patterson Sr.; and one son: Luther Sherman Patterson.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Gary Templin officiating.
