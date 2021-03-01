Elizabeth 'Crip' Patterson (Died: Feb. 28, 2021) Mar 1, 2021 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth “Crip” Patterson, 83, of the Mosheim community, passed away Sunday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Baines Earns First State Title In Lady Devils Wrestling History Hometown Heroes: Michael Kinser Desireaye Diane Fulton (Died: Feb. 22, 2021) Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg Resigns Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.