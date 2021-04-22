Elizabeth Grace Laughlin, infant daughter of Mark and Brooke Laughlin of Greeneville, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Monday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents: Bill and Lori Williams; memaw and papaw: Jimmy and Linda Darnell; great-grandparents: Carl and Doris Brown, Carol Bradley Goodman and C.J. Williams; aunts and uncles: Breanna Gunter, Robin Colyer and Jr. Shelton, Toby and Casey Brown, Joyce Marshall, Mauri Peters, and Heather Darnell; special cousins: Kaden Gunter, Maddox Peters and Aubrey Brown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Helen Bradley and Eva Laughlin.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Johnny “Bo” Ragon will officiate.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.