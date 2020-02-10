Elizabeth “Liz” Barnes Jones, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center of Greeneville.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Bobby Ray Jones; two sons and daughters-in-law: Bobby Ray Jones Jr. and his wife, Teresa Jones, and Gary Allen Jones and his wife, Joy, all of Greeneville; a daughter and son-in-law: Tina Galli and Jim of South Carolina; a granddaughter: Sylvia Lewis and her husband, Eric; a grandson: Joshua Allen Jones whom she raised and loved as her own son; a sister: Christine Barnes of Orlando, Florida; a great-granddaughter: Addilyn Boesch, whom she loved dearly; and a stepgreat-granddaughter: Natalia Lewis.
She was a daughter of the late Claude Barnes, and Leora Lowe; sisters: Helen Marie Doud and Jean Arlene Vaughn; and a host of friends.
At her request, there will be no formal visitation.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the graveside service. The Rev. Buster Shelton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.