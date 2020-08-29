Elizabeth Lynn Freshour Trentham, 83, of the Meadow Creek community, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was the sixth of 10 children born to the late Harl and Bethel (Cutshaw) Freshour.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Ricky Lee and Billie Trentham Sr., Randall Lynn and Vicki Trentham, Sandra Gay and Anthony Carter, and Kimberly Ann Bennett; grandchildren and their spouses: Ricky Lee and Ashley Trentham Jr., Joshua Curtis and Kassandra Trentham, Christopher Matthew and Emily Trentham, Ashton Nicole Trentham, Thomas Graden Carter, Nathaniel Ethan and Lauren Carter, Dakota Seth Bennett and Brittany Shyann Bennett; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Mikhala, Haley, Kessie Jameson, Mackenzie, MayLeigh and Maverick Trentham, and Knox Carter; one brother: James “Jim” Freshour; one sister-in-law: Ruth Trentham; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Curtis Lee Trentham; one grandson: Michael Jay Trentham; brothers and sisters-in-law: Don Freshour, Edward “Fish” and Peggy Freshour, Cloyd “Buddy” and Bertie Freshour, Charles “Dick” and Kay Freshour, and Douglas and Wanda Freshour; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Margaret Freshour, Wylene and Terris Peters, and Phyllis and Bruce Hilton.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Christine Bohn officiating. For the safety of the Trentham family and yours, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while in attendance.
Burial will follow in Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky, Joshua, and Christopher Trentham, Thomas and Ethan Carter and Dakota Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks please make a donation to Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Marilyn Brumley, 5180 Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.