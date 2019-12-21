Elizabeth Snapp Gross, 74, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at her home.
Libby attended Abounding Grace Baptist Church.
She was a transcriptionist for 35-years at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years: Jake Gross; two daughters and sons-in-law: Deadra and Randall Salts, and Lisa and Ricky Crain, all of Jonesborough; a stepson: Daniel and Lisa Gross; four grandchildren: Dustin and Brittany Moore, Dalton Moore, Katelyn Salts and Colton Crain; stepgrandchildren: Hanna Gross, Luke Timbs and Steven Timbs; five great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Charles and Debbie Snapp of Greeneville, and Quinton Snapp of Chuckey; a sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Robert Helbert; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Mattie Lou Snapp.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Kevin Morris and Deacon Wayne Curtis officiating.
Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Crain, Dustin Moore, Will Shaw, John McInturff, Jeremy Snapp and Ben McInturff.
