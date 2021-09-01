Eljana Cloe Crawford, 60, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by two brothers: Don Bruce and Jr Bruce; a sister: Phyllis Williams; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend: Margaret Vitale.
She was preceded in death in death by her mother: Helen Louise Bruce; her father: Herbert Eugene Bruce; her first husband: Scott Austin; a son: Scotty Austin; her second husband: John Crawford; a sister: Patricia Louise Mathes; a brother: Phillip Bruce; a sister-in-law: Brenda Bruce; and two great-nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.