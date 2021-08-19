BRISTOL, TN — Ella Grace “Gracie” (Millsap) Carlyle, 91, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday at her residence.
She was born March 11, 1930, in Sullivan County, a daughter of the late J.W. and Lula Ward Millsap, and had been a resident of Bristol and Greeneville.
For more than 50 years, she was a faithful member of Weaver Union Church where she served as a former church treasurer.
Gracie was an avid golfer and also enjoyed playing bridge.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James D. Carlyle Sr.; two sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include her daughter: Suzanne Price and her husband, David; her son: James D. Carlyle Jr and his wife, Karen; granddaughters: Ashley Shelton, Bethany Echols and Donna Light; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Echols, Geran Echols, Georgia Echols, Braeden Light, Kay Light, Jameson Hyder and Kinsley Hyder; a brother-in-law: Paul Carlyle; several nieces and nephews; and a special group of friends.
A graveside service for Mrs. Carlyle will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Weaver Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.
The family expresses a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and all of her caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donors choice.
Condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services.