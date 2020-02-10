Ellen Babb Taylor, of Afton, passed away Friday at her home.
Ellen attended Bridge’s Chapel Church of God.
She retired from Chrysler.
She is survived by her daughter: Kathy Thompson; a brother, whom she thought of as a son: Bobby and his wife, Sandra Babb; grandchildren: Rhonda and Neil Melton, Earl Mysinger Jr., Angel Thompson, and Tyneal and Matthew Hensley; great-grandchildren: Cansis and Michael Jones, and Erica Mysinger; stepgreat-grandchildren: Summer, Brittani and Crystal Brown; two brothers: Ray and Thelma Babb, and Kenneth and Nancy Babb; a sister-in-law: Barbara Babb; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver and friends: Chasity Daniel, Christy Lundy, Brandi Kelton and Francis Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her former husband: Glenn Taylor; a daughter: Glenna Mysinger; her parents: Barney and Lucy Babb; two sisters: Francis Brown, and Velma Smith; and brothers: Jack, Ralph, Reece, Haskel, Fred, and Curtis Babb.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Doty Chapel Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Clarence Gammill officiating.
Interment will be in Doty Chapel Cemetery.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.