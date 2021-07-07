Ellen Derey Boles, 96, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday while with her daughter in Winder, Georgia.
She was born to the late Charlie and Myrtle Derey.
Ellen retired from the State of Tennessee Employment Office.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was devoted to the church and The Clothes Closet which was her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James Wofford Boles; two sons: Lynn Boles and James “Sonny” Boles; a daughter: Marilyn Monk; and two grandsons: Eric Boles and Timmy Monk.
The family stated, “’Mamaw” to our family you taught us laughter, grace and love in the good times and bad. We will always remember the delicious meals and pumpkin rolls she made for us especially the deserts. Her door was always open if you needed hugs or kind words and a special smile.”
Survivors include one daughter: Mary Alice Dobbs; a son-in-law: Ronnie Monk; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in the Glenwood community.
Pallbearers for Ellen’s funeral will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jimmy Boles, Eddie Farnsworth, Ricky Carter, Evan Monk, Gabriel Graybill and Jacob Farnsworth.