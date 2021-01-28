Ellen Pauline Inscore, 92, of Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her residence.
She was retired.
She was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women and the church choir.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was a devoted Christian and attended church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by a son: Steve (Melanie) Inscore; grandsons: Chad (Staci) Inscore and Justin (Chassidy) Inscore; great-grandsons: Ethan Inscore, Aidan Inscore and Avery Inscore; one sister-in-law: Nell Blazer of Morristown; one brother-in-law: Donald Ray Inscore; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: J.C. Inscore; her parents: Jason and Flora Blazer; one brother: Jay Blazer; and sisters: Ruth Mae Marion, Lura Belle Franklin, Lucille Hayes, Eunaive Gregg and Mary Lou Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 11:00 am in Pine Grove UMC Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Friday for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be: Jim Henry, Don Henry, Phil Inscore, Ralph Sauceman, J.C. Hayes, and Johnny Gregg.
The family expressed a special thanks to the third floor nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.