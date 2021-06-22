Ellen Sue Parker, 90, passed away Thursday peacefully in her home where she lived with her daughter, Linda and family in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was born April 14, 1931, to John Henry and Hattie Ruth Shepherd Shortt in Saltville, Virginia, where she grew up. Sue moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1957, where she spent many years as a devoted wife and loving mother to four children.
She worked well past retirement age, as a dedicated secretary and office manager for various building projects and companies.
Sue never met a stranger. She was dearly loved and respected by family and friends.
Sue was the happiest in the kitchen, cooking and preparing for family and loved ones. She spent a lifetime taking care of others. It brought her much joy to see loved ones sit down at the table together, enjoying a good meal.
Many will remember Sue with a song in her heart and a smile on her face as she radiated her love for life and people.
She is survived by her son: Rick (Deb) Legard of Greeneville, Debbie (Bill) West of Saint Johns, Florida, Linda (Terry) Kidman of Roanoke, Virginia, and Brenda (Robert) Coceano of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Crystal (Todd) Zacker, Susie (RaShan) Burns, Michael Colgan, Sarah (Eric) Walls, Amy (Chris) Meyer, Brian (Amanda) Legard and Nicole (Lee) Kidman; 10 great-grandchildren: Chelsea, Tyler, Landyn, Gavin, Rhett, Eleanor, Alastair, Matthew, Shane and Juliette; her brother: Joe Dan (Joan) Shortt of Sevierville ,and many other relatives all of whom will deeply miss her.
Sue was preceded in passing by her husband, Clark Parker formerly of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends Thursday 10 am until noon at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Jay Ledbetter officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Rick Legard, Brian Legard, Michael Colgan, Tyler Burns, RaShan Siddiqui and Eric Walls, II.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Kidman and Joe Dan Shortt.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.