MORRISTOWN — It is with profound sadness that the family of Ellen Tolliver announces her peaceful passing Tuesday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 71 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis Bowlin and Myrtle Nix; brothers: Randy and L.C. Bowlin; sister: Margie Bowlin; and grandchildren: Josh and Chelsie Tolliver.
She is survived by Kenny “PeeDab” Helton; her children: Bubby and Jennifer Tolliver, and Ed Tolliver; stepchildren: Scotty and Krista Helton, and Rodney and Kellie Moore; grandchildren: Adam and Brittany Tolliver, Amber Tolliver and Chase King, Allen Tolliver and Morgan McIntosh, Chandler Tolliver, Taylan and Tinley Moore, and Harper, and Landon and Branson Helton; great-grandson: Reid Tolliver; brothers: Junior Cowan and Eddie Bowlin; sisters: Mary Fish, Maggie Thomas, Judy Koker and Vicia Sensabaugh; and special family friends: Sarge and Susie Gentry.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Gentry, Shawn Gage, Terry Mauk, Mark Lawson, Jeff Melton and Chad Killion.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robby McCamey, Roger Breeden, Casey Greenlee, Ricky Reedy and Jeff Kesterson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Mayes Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Mayes Chapel with Bro. Greg Douthat and Bro. Jerry Burger officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens.