Elliot Scruggs, 41, of Johnson City, passed Sept. 30 at Sycamore Shoals.
He was a beloved son, brother, father and hero.
He is survived by two sons: Malakai Scruggs and DeAndre Scruggs; his girlfriend: Misty Denton; best friend and mother of DeAndre: Angela Sevcik; his mother: Tawana Wilson Cotner; four sisters: April Scruggs, Britney Cotner, Roxy Looney and Mariah Scruggs; two brothers: Bobby Scruggs Jr. and Josh Looney; nieces and nephews: Jaden Scruggs, Ava Scruggs, Jaelyn Scruggs and Makyah Setzer; two stepmothers: Vanessa Cotner and Roxanne Scruggs; and five stepsons: Lincoln and Noah Rogers, and Joseph, Zachary and Antonino Bobadilla.
He was preceded in death by the mother of Malakai: Tosha Bowman; his father: Bobby Scruggs Sr.; and one brother: Courtney Cotner.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
