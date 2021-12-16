MORRISTOWN — Elmer Koehn, 85, of Morristown, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
He retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Air Force. He also retired from Berkline.
Elmer was a member of First Christian Church of Morristown where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his “watchie dog,” Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer Koehn Sr. and Delta Koehn; and a sister: Betty Wehrli of Naperville, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Koehn; a sister: Margaret Kollack of Rocky Face, Georgia; a stepson: Danny Broyles; and a stepdaughter: Connie (Rick) Weston, both of Morristown; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Allen East Chapel with the Rev. J.R. Hedgehold officiating.
The family will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville, 712 Oak Grove Ave. for graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Elmer to First Christian Church, 155 Parker Road, Morristown, TN 37813.