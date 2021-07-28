Elmo Horton, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
He was a retired farmer and carpenter.
He was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Judy Horton; two daughters and one son-in-law: Debbie and Kenny Wilson of Greeneville, and Tressa Clark of Hilton Head, South Carolina; one son and daughter-in-law: Robbie and Summer Horton of Greeneville; five grandchildren: Tylynn Horton, Whitney Carrier, Madelyn Wilson, Courtney Humphreys and Brooke Woods; two great-grandchildren: Demrie Horton and Mariam Humphreys; two brothers: Jimmy Horton and Jerry Horton, both of Mooresburg; one sister: Sue Seals of Fall Branch; and a special friend: Mike Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Nell Horton; two brothers: Jack and Tony Horton; and a sister: Glenna Horton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.