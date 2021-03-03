Elsie Jane “Jake” Fields, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a retired employee of Greeneville Sun.
Mrs. Fields was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Terry Wykle, and Angela Fields and Steven Tarleton, all of Greeneville; a special grandson: Casey Fields; grandchildren: Steven J. Tarleton, Lindsey Tarleton, Gloria Tarleton, Micaela and Josh Johnson, Rachel Wykle and Hannah Bennett; a great-grandson: Ben Tarleton; and three special friends: Robin Carter, Mark Overacker and Joyce Miles.
She was a daughter of the late Edwin and Beryl Cardic. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Fields, one son: Charles Fields; a great-granddaughter: Elsie Fields; a brother: James Cradic; and a sister: Jeanette Bledsoe.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Josh Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wykle, Casey Fields, Steven Tarleton, Josh Johnson, Zane Bailey and Steven J. Tarleton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Prime Timers of Central Baptist Church and Mark Overacker.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.