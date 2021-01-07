Elsie Louise Renner, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday.
She was a member of the Greeneville Church of Christ.
Mrs. Renner retired from the Greene County School System, where she worked in the Glenwood Elementary School cafeteria.
She was a lifelong farmer who loved gardening and canning all summer long. Nothing gave her more joy than to cook for others. Her family always loved to share in the Sunday lunches that she cooked for them, especially her fried chicken and gravy.
Mrs. Renner was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Jessie Bowers; a brother: Ottis Bowers; and a sister: Barbara Morgan.
Mrs. Renner is survived by her husband of 68 years: Arville Renner; a daughter and son-in-law: Kay and Hank Huff; two granddaughters and their husbands: Amy and David Weems, and Kelly and Jamie Lamons; four great-grandchildren: Cole Lamons, Connor Lamons, Jackson Weems and Addie Lamons. She is also survived by a sister: Carlene Smith; a brother-in-law: J.B. Renner; several nieces and nephews, including two special ones, Betty Ann Gosnell and Doug Bowers; and a special friend: Tammy Hensley.
Friends may call or come by the funeral home at their convenience between the hours of 3-7 p.m. Friday. The family request that due to COVID-19 those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Minister Ralph Clevinger officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Saturday at 12:45 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Weems, Jackson Weems, Jamie Lamons, Cole Lamons, Connor Lamons and Brock Bowers.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living, Greeneville Wound Care, and Amedisys Hospice especially the bath girls Sheena and Nicole, and her nurse, Tammy Ambrose.
