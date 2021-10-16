Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling died Sept. 2 at the age of 91.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 23 at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, Piney Flats. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. David Woody officiating.
The graveside service will follow at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Due to circumstances with COVID-19, the family encourages everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
