Elston Candileri, 84, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center Sunday.
He was a member of Crossroads Cowboy Church.
Mr. Candileri was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife: Tricia Candileri; a son: Layne Candileri; three daughters: Jamie Vasquez, Leslie Bennett and Rachel Love; six grandchildren: Shannon Candileri, Jayson Candileri, Brooke Varn, Savannah Cuozzo, Aaron Bennett and Alyssa Vasquez; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Sharron Sweat; and a sister-in-law: Vicki Kinchen.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Candileri.
Family will receive friends at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton, Thursday from 10-11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tim Goss and the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will be in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Preston Chapman, Brook Bennett, Fernando Vasquez, Joe Todd, Aaron Bennett and Allen Wattenburger. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Collins, Dr. Joseph Scott, Gary Hall and Jeff Neikirk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or online at samaritanpurse.org.