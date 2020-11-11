Emma Jeanette Hawk Nease, 80, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a graduate of St. James High School.
Jeanette made her career as a dairy farmer for more than 40 years in the Parrottsville community.
She was a devoted member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where she served in numerous positions.
Jeanette is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Kent and Sharon Nease of Parrottsville; three grandsons: Keary Nease, Evan Nease, Gregory Nease; sister-in-law: Emma Lee (Steve) Balch of Parrottsville; a brother-in-law: Barry Nease Sr. of Newport; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special friends: Leonia Breitung and Eldise Smelcer.
She was the daughter of late Alfred and Emedine Hawk. She was preceded in death by an infant son and her husband: Norman Nease.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Luther Memorial Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Norman L. Deal officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Keary Nease, Evan Nease, Gregory Nease, Mike Reichert, Barry Nease Jr. and Marcus Dyke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church Cemetery fund at 1865 Luther Memorial Rd., Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
