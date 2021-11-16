Emma Lee Foulks Hensley, 86, of Tusculum, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday at her home.
She was an employee of George C. Moore for many years.
She was a member of Faith Temple Church.
Survivors include one son: Donald Lee Hensley; a daughter: Gail Andreason; a grand “daughter” whom she raised from six weeks old and grandson-in-law: Kelli and Ross Helton; a grandson: Chris Hensley; a great-granddaughter: Emmakate Helton; great-great-grandsons: Colton Finch, Matthias Helton and Leelan Helton; a nephew: Charles “Bimbo” Foulks; and a niece: Glenna Foulks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, who passed away February 14, 2021: Donaldson Hensley; infant daughter: Debra Lee Hensley; granddaughter: Courtney House; a son-in-law: Charles Andreason; her mother and stepfather: Kate and Mesby Bishop; her father: Cleatus Foulks; a brother: Charles Foulks; and a nephew: Dwight Foulks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ross Helton officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Charles “Bimbo” Foulks, Scott Foulks, Ben Foulks and Charles “Keith” Morelock.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Rev. Tommy Collins and Dr. Ken Nickle.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to her caregivers: Sherry Howard, Rebecca Livingston, and Marlene Waddell; Amedisys Hospice with special thanks to nurse, Tammy Ambrose and to Dr. Ken Nickle and their staff.