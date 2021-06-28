Emma Lou Myers, 92, of the Afton community, passed away on Friday.
She was a long time member of Zion Presbyterian Church.
She retired after more than 30 years of service from Bell Telephone Company.
Survivors include three sisters: Peggy and her husband, Tommy Seay, of Greeneville, Francis and her husband, O.T. Harmon, of Jonesborough, and Shirley Woods of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers: Chad Hatcher and Michael McClarity, both of Virginia, a sister-in-law: Joann Christiansen of Vero Beach, Florida; nieces and nephews: special caretakers: Amy Davis and her husband, Jeff, B.J. Broyles and his wife, Nancy, Steve King and his wife, Sue, Teresa Orr and her husband, Milton, Debbie Moore and her husband, Kenny, Mike Hogan, Robert Harmon and his wife, Kim, Christine Robelo and her husband, Paul, Klint Albright, Joe Lawrence, Diane and her husband, Jamie Moosley, of Fleming Island, Florida, Becky and her husband, Robert McNease, Laurie Lee Woods, Freda Fletcher and her husband, Marty, and Curtis Myers and his wife, Pam; caretaker and special nephew: Dudley Myers and his wife Robyn, Jimmy Christiansen and Sandy Christiansen of Sabastian, Florida; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Guy Myers; her parents: George and Grace Dawson Sr.; an infant brother: George Dawson Jr.; sisters: Trula King, Talma Hogan and Mary Ann Broyles; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Perry and Oleta Myers; her brother and sister-in-law: Dale and Madeline Myers; a brother-in-law: Norman Christiansen; and a niece: Kim Hall.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside Services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, with special friend, Brother Lynn Bowens, officiating.
Pallbearers will be Klint Albright, Joe Lawrence, Robert McNease, Bart Myers, Wesley Myers and Dawson Berryhill.