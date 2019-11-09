KINGSPORT — Enna Alexandrovna Bicerova Zdravkovic Zed known to so many who loved her as “Babushka Enna,” left the world to be with God this past Thursday morning around 6 a.m. amidst a glorious sunrise — one befitting her beautiful spirit.
She is survived by her two daughters: Zaria Simoni and Xenia Zed; and many very special friends in Kingsport, Greeneville and elsewhere.
Words fail to capture the exuberant effervescent nature of her personality and compassion toward all. She imbued each person she encountered with her spirit, immense sense of love’s importance and appreciation of beauty in all things.
Her story was extraordinary; compelling yet daunting, extending to survival of post-revolutionary Russia, Soviet purges, World War II Nazi prison and concentration camps, to find the love her life, Bora Zdravkovic, physician, First Captain, British Army who saved her life, and many others. On Nov. 5, 1949, Enna arrived with her husband and daughter in her beloved United States of America, to freedom, safety and opportunity with the greatest gratitude and appreciation that continued throughout her very long life.
Memorial services will be Monday, Veteran’s Day, at 11 a.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Chapel, Kingsport, a fitting day for Enna’s memorial and celebration.
“Perhaps man has a hundred senses and when he dies only the five senses that we know perish with him, and the other ninety-five remain alive.”
Anton Chekov, The Cherry Orchard