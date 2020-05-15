Eric Anthony Saye, 49, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday.
Eric is survived by his parents: Jerome and Rebecca Clevenger Saye; two daughters and son-in-law: Hannah and Ricky Jacobs, and Dorothy Saye; a grandson: Brantlee Jacobs; a sister: Valerie Day; a brother: Matthew Saye; three nieces: Sarah, Madelyn and Miranda; and aunts and uncles: Mary Elise Clevenger, Freddie and Charlotte Saye, and Charlie and Karen Saye; and the mother of their daughters: Cathy Saye Green.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: H.B. and Valerie Clevenger, and Fred and Inez Saye; and uncles: Homer Clevenger and William Andrew Saye.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.