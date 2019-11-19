Eric B. Laughters, 51, of Greeneville, died suddenly Saturday at his home.
He was an employee of East Tennessee Homes and was formerly employed by Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mr. Laughters attended Our Father’s Place Worship at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his brother and his wife: Mark D. and Vicki Laughters of Piney Flats; nieces and nephews: Stacy Gray, Christian Laughters, Mark Laughters, Allen Laughters, Scott Laughters and Jonathan Laughters; his fiancée: Rebecca Casteel; and special friends: the Crum and Hodges families.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Helen Laughters; and three brothers: Bobby, Joe, and Dale Laughters.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4–6 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.