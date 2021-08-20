Eric Crawford (Died: Aug. 19, 2021) Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric Crawford, 37, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at his homeArrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Some COVID-19 Restrictions Return As Local Case Numbers Grow Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.