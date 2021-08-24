Eric Preston Crawford, 37, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Iraqi Freedom.
He was of the Free Will Baptist faith.
He is survived by his son: Layton Crawford; his father: Randy Crawford; his mother: Theresa Page Malone; a sister: Tiffany Weems Eastep; a brother: Jordan Malone; his grandparents: Margaret Page and Mike Page; nieces and nephews: Kinlea Eastep, Kelson Eastep and Riley Alley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Jean and Glen Crawford; and a cousin: Brian Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Gary Gass officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Malone, Brandon Marshall, Jessie Sproles, Brian Jones, Bennie Morris and Jason Crawford.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the 101st Airborne Division.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.