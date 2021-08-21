Eric Preston Crawford (Died: Aug. 19, 2021) Aug 21, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric Preston Crawford, 37, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at his home.Arrangements will be provided by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Some COVID-19 Restrictions Return As Local Case Numbers Grow Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.