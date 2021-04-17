SNEEDVILLE – Erma Barnes, 68, of Sneedville, died Thursday after a brief illness.
She was saved at a young age at First Baptist Church in Sneedville.
She had a deep love for her grandchildren and all children, whom loved her as well.
Erma was an avid reader.
One of her final wishes was for her body to be donated to science, as a way to help others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father: Mack Stubblefield; a brother: Roy Stubblefield; and her grandparents: Owen and Louisa Harris, and Wint and Cleopatra Stubblefield.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Scott and Pamela Bolden of Claiborne County; a son and daughter-in-law: Lee “Shakum” and Jennifer Barnes of Covington; her mother: Lora Stubblefield of Greeneville; grandchildren: Heather and Haley Bolden of Claiborne County, and Tyler Jones, Torie Barnes and her fiancé Matt Weston, and John Barnes of Covington; great-grandchildren: James Anthony, Jaylee Anthony, Joe Martin, Smith Weston, Wylde Weston, all of Covington; sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen and Larry Burger of Mohawk, and Kathy and Lynn Scott of Greeneville; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and special friends: Mary Jo Helton, Terri Brown and Tammy Seals.
A Special thank you to the nurses at Turkey Creek CCU, the nursing staff at Hancock County Hospital, and Hancock Manor Nursing Home, also, a special thanks to Dr. John Short.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.