ERMA JO GASS JUSTIS HEEGER

Erma Jo Gass Justis Heeger, 90, of the Wesley Chapel community, passed away Saturday at her home.

She retired from Magnavox/Philips, Ltd.

Mrs. Heeger was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She attended and was a charter member of Cross Anchor Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 23-years: William Heeger; one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Sandra Justis; a daughter-in-law: Ginger Justis; grandchildren: Shellie Justis Toomey, Jonathan Justis and Tyler Justis; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Leo Gass; a son: Terry Justis, and a grandson: Shawn Justis.

The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and caregivers: Ella Sue Ball, Holly Park and Zina Tackett.

At her request, there will be no formal visitation. A private graveside service will be held.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.