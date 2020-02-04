Ernest E. Smith went home to be with his Lord Saturday after falling ill Dec. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his parents: Calvin and Marilyn Smith; his aunt and uncle: Gail and Mike Felton; a half-brother: Bryan; a stepsister: Della Sue Belt; a special cousin: Miranda (Phillip) Newman; a very special friend: Juanita Sentelle and her family; and members of the Blind Club of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his caregiver: Walter Grimes; and his grandparents: Ernest and Josephine Smith.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hill Street Church of God with Dr. Jack Kirkendall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
