JONESBOROUGH — Ernest Gene Hilemon, 80, of Afton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday while at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Born in Jacks Creek, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Floyd, Sr., and Edna Higgins Hilemon. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wives: Pat Hall Hilemon in 2008 and Myrna Boone Shuford in 2019; as well as his sister: Florence Hilemon.
Ernest worked as a farmer for most of his life. After moving to Tennessee from North Carolina, he co-owned and operated Hilemon Dairy in Chuckey for 40 years along with his father and brother-in-law, Ward Hilemon.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough.
Survivors include his son: Chris Hilemon and his wife, LeAnn; and grandchildren: Daniel Hilemon and Brooke Hilemon, all of Knoxville; his stepdaughter: Kim Shuford Lasseter and her husband, Jay, of Macon, Georgia; a sister: Alma Wilson of Asheville, North Carolina; and brother: Floyd Hilemon Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Candler, North Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Harrod officiating.
Interment services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Hilemon family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of the arrangements.