DANDRIDGE — Ernest Long, 78, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord March 3 after an extended illness.
Ernest originally from Bulls Gap and was born Sept. 11, 1942.
He worked for Lensing Fiber for 15 years, where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ernest H. Newt Long; mother: Lucille Walker Long; and a niece: Poppy Ann Long.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Edna Long; sons: Dwayne (Ashley) Bailey of Newport and Delvin (Jessica) Bailey of Ohio; six grandchildren: Jacob and Jeremiah Hightower Bailey of Newport, and Delvin, Julia, Gunnar and Lincoln Bailey of Ohio. He is also survived by his brothers and a sisters: Thomas (Wanda) Long, Carolyn Parker, Lester Bud (Trish) Long, Ester Seal, Wanda Matthews and Patrick Long; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family expressed a thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care Ernest received in his last day along with ETHRA for transport to and from dialysis, Fresenius Dialysis Center and Resthaven Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church in Newport with Tim Grooms officiating. A second service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Speedwell Baptist Church in Bulls Gap with the Rev. Jason Lawson officiating and Danny Bell presiding.
No flowers are required however donations can be made to either church or Fresenius Dialysis.
Family and friends my sign the online register and post condolences at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com.
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.