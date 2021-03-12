Ethel Douthat Davis, 95, of Greeneville, formerly of Mohawk, passed away Thursday morning at the Village of Allandale.
She retired as secretary from West Greene High School.
She was the oldest member of Concord Baptist Church.
Ethel enjoyed quilting and gardening.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Pat Davis; three grandsons: Jimmy and Leia Davis, John and Tonia Davis, and Gary E. and Nicole Davis; three great-grandchildren: Hayden Davis, Cade Davis, Spencer Davis, Ashlinn Sipes and Olivia Davis; stepgrandchildren: Shane Turner and Brandy Norton; stepgreat-grandchildren: Christopher Starnes, Gavin Norton and Levi Turner; one sister: Gearlene Horner; a sister-in-law: Johnnie Douthat; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James Claude Davis who died March 18, 2004; one son: Gary Davis; her parents: Carl and Zeffie Campbell Douthat; two sisters: Dot Jeffers and Ruby Nell Gregg; and six brothers: George Douthat, Thomas Douthat, Gearl Douthat, Ralph Douthat, J.W. Douthat and W.D. Douthat.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel, which would have been her 96th birthday. The Rev. Eddie Malone will officiate.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Mohawk.
Pallbearers will be Roger Anderson, Carroll Wisecarver, Richard Wisecarver, Hayden Davis, Cade Davis, John Styke, and Spencer Davis.
Allen Rothe will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of the Village of Allendale.