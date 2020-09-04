JONESBOROUGH — Ethel Marie Davis, 85, of Johnson City, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday evening while at her residence following a brief illness surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Mrs. Davis was born in Shady Valley, and was a daughter of the late Nelson and Hazel Lowe. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years: the Rev. Robert Davis, four brothers; and three sisters.
Ethel was a homemaker, a job she took great pride in. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and loved to attend church and sing the songs of Zion. She was a pastor’s wife for 47 years.
Mrs. Davis was a member of Boring Chapel Free Will Baptist Church for more than 50 years.
Survivors include her sons: Bob Davis of Limestone, Jerry Davis and his wife, Lora, and the Rev. Steve Davis and his wife, Linda; a grandson: Chris Davis; granddaughters: Pamela Pepper and her husband, Joshua, and Dorothy Hurt and her husband, Daniel; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Friday in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with the Rev. Earl Bailey and the Rev. Eddie Mc Amis officiating.
Interment service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cherokee Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Jacob Hurt, Daniel Hurt, Gary Dowell, Jim Odum and Jed Dickey. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Pepper.
Condolences may be sent to the Davis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.