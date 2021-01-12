Eugene Devoti Jr., 43, of the Sunnyside Community, died suddenly Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was owner of Devoti Paving and Construction and an employee of Summers-Taylor Inc.
He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife: Nora Devoti; two children: Chasity and Josh Hensley, and Trey Devoti; four stepchildren: Eddie and Kimberly Sanchez, Donovan Wimberley, Chenoa Wimberley and Cordel Wimberley; an expected grandson: Adriel Sanchez; four sisters; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law: Bernadette Chatfield; a special cousin: Fannie Lamb; and his Summers-Taylor family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene Devoti Sr. and Fran Devoti; and one brother: Teddy Devoti.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Trey Devoti, Donovan Wimberley, Bryce Morton, Tyler Norton, Drew Summers and Josh Hensley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Harmon, Doug Cox and Earl Gibson.