Eula Alyne Renner, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Renner retired as office manager at Farm Bureau after 45 years of service.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Jill Renner; grandchildren: Dr. Nat Renner and his wife, Courtney, and Carla Renner; great-grandchildren: Jackson Renner, Bryant Renner and his wife, Sydney, and Allie Renner; one brother: Sam Saulsbury; one sister: Jennie Ridenour; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Hoarce and Lefa Mysinger Saulsbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Charles Renner, who passed away Nov. 20; and one sister: Helen Saulsbury.
The family will receive friends from 3–5 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 9 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Garden. Family and friends are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession for the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Sam Saulsbury, Travis Saulsbury, Dr. Nat Renner, Jackson Renner, Bryant Renner and Josh Quillen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Sanctuary Renovation, 524 Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville, TN 37745.
