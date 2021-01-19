Eula Madeline Fannon, 91, passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
Eula was born Dec. 18, 1929, to Roy and Mary Hunt.
She worked and retired from Magnavox/Phillips in 1997.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Randy and Sudie Miller; one son and daughter-in-law: Walter and Patty Fannon of Lusby, Maryland; five grandchildren: Lori (Eric) Wilhoit, Shawna (Thomas) Fillers, Erica Eldridge (Norman) of Oklahoma, Walter Fannon III, and Troy Fannon (Lusby) of Maryland; six great-grandchildren: Mallory Fillers, Brant Wilhoit, Kaiden Fillers, Brynna Wilhoit, Walter Fannon IV and Elliott Fannon; three sisters: her twin sister, Beaulah Bird, and Lucille Southerland and Cleo Roberts; a brother: Jesse “John” Hunt; along with special neighbors: Dennis and Sharon Adams and their children.
Eula was preceded in death by her husband: Walter Fannon Sr.; her siblings: Anna Lee Cannon, Ruby Lewis, William Roy Hunt, Horace Hunt, Bobby Joe “Pete” Hunt, and a special friend: Bobby Finkle.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follows at 3:45 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Garden with the Rev. E.J. Swatsell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Randy Miller, Walter Fannon Jr., Eric Wilhoit, Thomas Fillers, Brant Wilhoit, Kaiden Fillers, Orgal Miller, Chris Adams and Mike Adams.
The family expressed a special thank you to her special caregivers, Mattie Gilliam, Sarah Long and Sarah Mayhew, and all the staff at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greene County Isaiah 117 House, 1390 Birdwell Mill Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.