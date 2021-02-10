Eunice Jeffers Bowman, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Bowman was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
She was a member of the Greeneville Chapter of The Order of Eastern Star.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Jodi and Mickey Tobie; one granddaughter: Alexis Tobie; her former husband: Jim Bowman Sr.; a nephew: Eric Jeffers; and an aunt: Wanda Cox; and several cousins.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents: Byrl and Katie Cox Jeffers; and one brother: Donnie Jeffers.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Caris Hospice and to her caregiver and friend, Misty Marshall, for their assistance during Eunice’s illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Dr. David Green will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Eric Jeffers, Pat Roderick, Michael Gross, Randy Bowman, Chris Bowman, Frankie Lunsford, Dylan Johnson and Robert Wilhoit.