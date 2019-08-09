Eunice Waddle Broyles, 81, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and aunt. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years: Billy Broyles; and her parents: Claude and Virginia Wilhoit Waddle.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include five children: Diane Stanton, of Chuckey, Frank (Frances) Broyles, of Chuckey, Cathy Broyles, of Limestone, Joy Broyles, of Chuckey, and Erica (Buddy) Broyles, of Limestone; grandchildren: Frank Lynn (Melissa) Broyles II, Joshua Broyles, Daniel Stanton, Benjamin (Brandi) Broyles, Michael (Rhonda) Stanton, Haleigh Broyles, Philip Brown and Hannah Brown; great-grandchildren: Stephanie, Dustin and Jesse Broyles, Destiny, Kennedy, Adam Broyles, Aaron and Patrick Stanton, Joseph Stanton, Whitney Laws, Brandon (Brittany) Shelton, Michael (Kelsey) McConnell and Katie (Tyler) Williams; six great-great-grandchildren; special nephews she helped raise: Tim (Seseame) Jones and his son, Allen, J.D. Rich and his family and Jason Rich; a sister and brother-in-law: Joyce (Jimmy) Rich; a sister-in-law: Anna Jane Jones; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the owner of Broyles’ Oak Rockers.
She was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Liberty FWB Church.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Liberty FWB Church with the Rev. Brandon Broyles, the Rev. John Buchanan and the Rev. Ralph Dingus.
Interment will be in Liberty FWB Church Cemetery.
Grandsons will be pallbearers. Great-grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.