Eva Cutshall Riddle, 72, of Mosheim passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Eva was a homemaker.
Eva is survived by two sisters: Wilma Jones of Morristown and Linda Hinkle of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Rev. Lillard and Dora Cutshall. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lester Riddle: her special friend: Jerry Lynn Turner; a sister: Imogene King; and five brothers: Rex, Ronnie, Leroy, Dale and Hurley Cutshall; a nephew: Wayne Jones; and a great-great-nephew: Jayden Bell.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tim Goss officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are to gather Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Travis Bell, Rick Brisson, Clifford Starcher, David Lynn Starcher, Dennis Hinkle and Johnnie Hinkle.
