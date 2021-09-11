Eva Finlin (Died: Sept. 10, 2021) Sep 11, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eva Finlin, 90, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation in Chuckey.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Kesterson Carrying Load In West Greene’s 2-0 Start Delinquent Property Tax Sale Set For November JUDD: Claudia Wells: 'Back To The Future' & Up To Baileyton Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.