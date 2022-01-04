Eva “June” Johnson, 72, of Greenville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include three daughters and one son-in-law: Amanda Gosnell, Kitty Ruth Davis, and Lisa and Larry Barrett; special grandchildren; Hallie Gosnell, Destiny and Brendan Cobble, Tyler Davis, William Davis, Tiffany Norton, Clifford Norton and T.J. Norton; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Boyd Morrow, David and Cindy Morrow, and Rena Morrow; sisters and brother -in- law: Billie Walker, Millie Miller, and Jacqueline and Richard Swift; a special brother-in-law: Jim Fox; a special aunt: Geneva Walton; special friends: Mary and Sammy Doud; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clifford Johnson; daughter: Sherry Johnson; her parents: Maude and Hardy Morrow; sisters: Barbara Hale and Bonita Fox; and brothers: Jerry Morrow and Donald Morrow.
June was a hard worker, she was a very loving mother, and loved her family. She loved fishing and outdoors.
She attended Gospel Tabernacle.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Perry Foshie and the Rev. Scott Wilkerson officiating.
Pallbearers will be William Davis, Tyler Davis, Jim Fox, Wayne Morrow, Brian Morrow, Nicholas Langston and Scott Wilkerson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.