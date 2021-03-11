Mrs. Eva Neas, 96, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Parrottsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Neas; brothers: Harley Sane, Terry Sane and Herman Sane; and sisters: Nellie Sane and Mary Ellen Norton.
Survivors include her son: Jeff (Montye) Neas; a stepson: Marcus Nease; stepdaughters: Pat Sparks and Dorothy Bibee; three granddaughters: Natalie Coleman (Jason), Hannah (Ben) Wright and Ashlyn Neas (John) McCaul; and three great-grandchildren: Kyrie Wright, Atlas Wright and Avery Cramer Coleman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Pastor Norman Deal will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Coleman, Ben Wright, John McCaul, Bobby Webb, Aaron Webb and Andrew Webb.