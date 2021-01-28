Eva Nell Self, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday evening at Laughlin Healthcare Center. She would have been 94 on Thursday.
Eva was known for her kind, loving spirit, and was always ready to help in anyway.
She retired after 20 years of service from Food City and had also worked at the former Service Grocery and Howard’s.
Survivors include one son: Terry (Sandy) Self; one daughter: Judy Camphell; and one granddaughter: Renee Bowman, all of Greeneville; five great-grandchildren: Heather (Thomas) Patrick of Ohio, Kelsey Pricenor of Kentucky, Austin (Sarah) Lowery of Florida, Makayla Bowman and Selena Franklin, both of Greeneville; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousin; and special friends: Brenda and Vesser Grubb.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Tom; her parents: Newt and Rada Grubbs; a grandson: Matthew Campbell; a brother: Howard Grubbs; and a son-in-law: Charles Campbell.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road. The Rev. Sam Smith will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
At her request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.